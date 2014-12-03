UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
Dec 3 Prosafe Se said:
* Contract option exercised by Premier Oil
* The one month option extends on site operations through until end-February 2015 and has a total value of approximately USD 8.4 million
* Contract is for the provision of the Safe Scandinavia semi-submersible accommodation vessel at the Solan installation on the UK continental shelf (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.