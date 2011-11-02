(Adds details, background)
* Q3 operating profit $69 mln vs $68.8 mln forecast
* Outlook for its floating hotel rigs "appears good"
* Welcomes high oil price, declares $0.17 dividend per share
* Shares up 2.6 pct in flat Oslo mkt
OSLO, Nov 2 Oslo-listed offshore services group
Prosafe SE said high oil prices were boosting demand
for its oilfield accommodation rigs as it posted third-quarter
operating profits in line with forecasts.
The shares rose 2.6 percent to 42.44 Norwegian crowns at
1236 GMT on a flat Oslo bourse .
The Cyprus-based company said operating profit fell to $69
million from $83 million a year earlier, against an average
forecast of $68.8 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It also said it would pay a dividend of $0.17 per share on
Nov. 23, the same as in the previous quarter and in keeping with
a long-term policy announced earlier this year to distribute up
to 75 pct of consolidated net profit on a quarterly basis.
Prosafe owns and operates a dozen accommodation rigs, often
called floatels, to house offshore platform and service workers.
It said high oil prices and aging offshore infrastructure
worldwide would continue to drive demand and singled out the
North Sea, Brazil, Australia and Asia as promising areas.
"Provided that the oil price and other input factors into
oil companies' E&P budgets continue to stay around the current
levels, the outlook for positive developments in the
accommodation and service rig market over the next few years
appears good," the company said.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)