(Adds details, background)

* Q3 operating profit $69 mln vs $68.8 mln forecast

* Outlook for its floating hotel rigs "appears good"

* Welcomes high oil price, declares $0.17 dividend per share

* Shares up 2.6 pct in flat Oslo mkt

OSLO, Nov 2 Oslo-listed offshore services group Prosafe SE said high oil prices were boosting demand for its oilfield accommodation rigs as it posted third-quarter operating profits in line with forecasts.

The shares rose 2.6 percent to 42.44 Norwegian crowns at 1236 GMT on a flat Oslo bourse .

The Cyprus-based company said operating profit fell to $69 million from $83 million a year earlier, against an average forecast of $68.8 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It also said it would pay a dividend of $0.17 per share on Nov. 23, the same as in the previous quarter and in keeping with a long-term policy announced earlier this year to distribute up to 75 pct of consolidated net profit on a quarterly basis.

Prosafe owns and operates a dozen accommodation rigs, often called floatels, to house offshore platform and service workers.

It said high oil prices and aging offshore infrastructure worldwide would continue to drive demand and singled out the North Sea, Brazil, Australia and Asia as promising areas.

"Provided that the oil price and other input factors into oil companies' E&P budgets continue to stay around the current levels, the outlook for positive developments in the accommodation and service rig market over the next few years appears good," the company said. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)