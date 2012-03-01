OSLO, March 1 Offshore accommodation
provider Prosafe sees strong demand off Norway as oil
companies boost activity there following a series of
discoveries, the company said on Thursday as it posted
below-forecast fourth-quarter operating results.
The Oslo-listed company said earnings before interest and
taxes (EBIT) rose sharply to $51.8 million in the quarter from
$18.4 million a year earlier, below an average forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts for $57.3 million.
Prosafe said it would pay a dividend for the quarter of
$0.13 per share, its fourth of the year. The previous three
ranged from $0.15 to $0.17 per share.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)