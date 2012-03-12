OSLO, March 12 Norwegian accommodation rig provider Prosafe has won a contract worth up to $70.5 million to provide housing for Royal Dutch Shell personnel at the Malampaya Phase 3 Depletion Compression Project in waters off the Philippines.

The minimum nine-month contract with Shell Philippines Exploration is planned to start in the second or third quarter of 2014, and Prosafe has granted three additional one-month options for use of its Safe Astoria rig.

Total value of the firm period will be between $58.1 million and $70.5 million, depending on which alternative is selected, Prosafe said.

