CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Oil ticks up on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high
OSLO Oct 22 Prosafe
* Rig utilisation in the third quarter of 2012 was 85 percent.
* Safe Scandinavia, Safe Concordia, Safe Astoria, Safe Lancia, Jasminia, Safe Hibernia, Safe Britannia, Safe Regency and Safe Bristolia have been on contract throughout the third quarter.
* Safe Concordia is operating on a long-term contract in Brazil. In the third quarter the average effective dayrate was approximately USD 136,000.
* Safe Caledonia remained at the yard throughout the third quarter undertaking a life extension upgrade.
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.