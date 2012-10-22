OSLO Oct 22 Prosafe

* Rig utilisation in the third quarter of 2012 was 85 percent.

* Safe Scandinavia, Safe Concordia, Safe Astoria, Safe Lancia, Jasminia, Safe Hibernia, Safe Britannia, Safe Regency and Safe Bristolia have been on contract throughout the third quarter.

* Safe Concordia is operating on a long-term contract in Brazil. In the third quarter the average effective dayrate was approximately USD 136,000.

* Safe Caledonia remained at the yard throughout the third quarter undertaking a life extension upgrade.