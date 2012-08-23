OSLO Aug 23 Offshore accommodation provider
Prosafe reported second-quarter earnings in line with
expectations on Thursday and said its market remains robust with
a strong order inflow and new tenders in the pipeline.
The Oslo-listed company said earnings before interest and
taxes (EBIT) fell 13 percent to $49.8 million, broadly in line
with expectations for $51.6 million in a Reuters poll.
"Worldwide demand for high-end accommodation rigs appears
robust," the firm said.
"The order inflow in the North Sea has been strong so far
this year, with relatively low activity in other regions. This
picture is expected to change somewhat going forward, with
several non-North Sea tenders in the pipeline."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)