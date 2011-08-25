* Q2 operating profit $57 mln vs $60 mln forecast
* Offer dividend of $0.166 per share from Sept. 5
* Sees strong demand ahead for accommodation rigs
OSLO, Aug 25 Oslo-listed offshore services group
Prosafe said it saw strong demand for accommodation
rigs ahead due to booming exploration activities by oil firms as
it posted second-quarter earnings slightly below forecast.
The firm also said it would adopt a new dividend policy,
distributing up to 75 percent of the consolidated net profit
paid the following year and that it would offer a dividend of
$0.166 per share as of Sept. 5.
"The demand outlook in the high-end accommodation rig market
appears positive," the firm said in a statement. "This should
lead to high utilisation rates in the years to come."
Operating profit fell to $57 million from $80 million a year
earlier, below the average forecast of $60 million in a Reuters
poll of banks and brokers.
Prosafe's semi-submersible accommodation rigs, floatels,
some of which can house up to 812 workers, are often deployed by
oil companies undertaking major modifications to their
installations.
