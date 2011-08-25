* Q2 operating profit $57 mln vs $60 mln forecast

* Offer dividend of $0.166 per share from Sept. 5

* Sees strong demand ahead for accommodation rigs

(Adds detail)

OSLO, Aug 25 Oslo-listed offshore services group Prosafe said it saw strong demand for accommodation rigs ahead due to booming exploration activities by oil firms as it posted second-quarter earnings slightly below forecast.

The firm also said it would adopt a new dividend policy, distributing up to 75 percent of the consolidated net profit paid the following year and that it would offer a dividend of $0.166 per share as of Sept. 5.

"The demand outlook in the high-end accommodation rig market appears positive," the firm said in a statement. "This should lead to high utilisation rates in the years to come."

Operating profit fell to $57 million from $80 million a year earlier, below the average forecast of $60 million in a Reuters poll of banks and brokers.

Prosafe's semi-submersible accommodation rigs, floatels, some of which can house up to 812 workers, are often deployed by oil companies undertaking major modifications to their installations.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)