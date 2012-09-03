Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
OSLO, Sept 3 Prosafe SE : * Prosafe SE : one-month contract extension for Safe Scandinavia at Valhall * Says value of the exercised option is approximately USD 9 million * Says BP Norge AS has exercised the first of two remaining one-month options, thereby extending Safe Scandinavia's operations at Valhall until 30th November 2012 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).