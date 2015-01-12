(Corrects name of Eugene Ingoglia's law firm in paragraph 5 to
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Jan 12 Two federal prosecutors who
have led several high-profile fraud cases, including the
government's criminal investigation of Bernard Madoff, are
leaving the U.S. Justice Department to join prominent law firm
Boies, Schiller & Flexner, according to an announcement Reuters
reviewed before its public release.
Matthew Schwartz and John Zach, who spent nearly a decade as
prosecutors in New York, will help start a global investigations
and white-collar defense practice in New York, the firm will
announce on Monday.
Schwartz and Zach prosecuted five former Madoff aides for
aiding the fraudster's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme in one
of the longest white-collar trials in recent memory. A federal
jury found the employees guilty in March.
In addition, Schwartz has led the pending case against two
former JPMorgan Chase & Co traders accused of covering
up trading positions that cost the bank $6.2 billion in the
"London Whale" scandal.
Schwartz's departure comes just weeks after Eugene Ingoglia,
the other lead prosecutor in the London Whale case, left the
office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to join
white-collar defense firm Morvillo Law.
Zach, meanwhile, helped lead the government's insider
trading investigation of the former SAC Capital, which has
resulted in the conviction of eight employees. The firm itself
agreed last year to plead guilty and pay $1.2 billion to resolve
criminal and civil allegations.
