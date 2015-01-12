(Adds quotes from the prosecutors, statement from Boies,
background on prosecutors)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Jan 12 Two federal prosecutors who
have led several high-profile fraud cases, including the
government's criminal investigation of Bernard Madoff, are
leaving the U.S. Justice Department to join prominent law firm
Boies, Schiller & Flexner, according to an announcement Reuters
reviewed before its public release.
Matthew Schwartz and John Zach, who spent nearly a decade as
prosecutors in New York, will head a white-collar defense and
investigations practice in New York, the firm will announce on
Monday. A third prosecutor, Peter Skinner, is also joining the
new practice.
Schwartz and Zach prosecuted five former Madoff aides for
aiding the fraudster's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. A
federal jury found the employees guilty in March.
In addition, Schwartz has led the pending case against two
former JPMorgan Chase & Co traders accused of covering
up trading positions that cost the bank $6.2 billion in the
"London Whale" scandal.
Schwartz's departure comes just weeks after Eugene Ingoglia,
the other lead prosecutor in the London Whale case, left the
office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara for private
practice.
Schwartz also led the Justice Department's investigation
into JPMorgan, Madoff's longtime bank, resulting in $2.6 billion
in civil and criminal penalties and a deferred prosecution
agreement.
More recently, Schwartz prosecuted former Commerzbank AG
banker Chan Ming Fon in a case Reuters reported was
tied to a wider probe of the German bank and its possible
connection to the massive Olympus Corp accounting
fraud. Fon has pleaded guilty for his role and is cooperating
with authorities, according to court filings.
Zach, meanwhile, helped lead the government's insider
trading investigation of the former SAC Capital, which has
resulted in the conviction of eight employees. The firm itself
agreed last year to plead guilty and pay $1.2 billion.
Skinner worked in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office
terrorism unit after years prosecuting organized crime.
The move adds to a roster of former government lawyers at
New York-based Boies, known for its focus on litigation and led
by famed attorney David Boies. Among other high-profile cases,
Boies represented Al Gore in his Supreme Court battle with
George W. Bush over the 2000 presidential election results and
helped overturn California's gay marriage ban.
It is highly unusual for a group of prosecutors to join a
private law firm as a team.
Last week, the three men spoke with Reuters ahead of the
public announcement and said their friendship had helped lead to
the decision to leave together.
"We're definitely a package deal," Schwartz said.
Schwartz said the trio's experience in prosecuting money
laundering cases, including Bank Secrecy Act violations, would
prove valuable to financial institution clients as the U.S.
government steps up its efforts in that area.
"The Justice Department is putting a lot of focus on money
laundering," he said. "This is the next thing."
In a statement, Boies said the three would "add
substantially to our deep and talented bench for handling white
collar, investigative, and regulatory matters at the highest
levels throughout the world."
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)