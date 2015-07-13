MADRID, July 13 Spanish security company
Prosegur is considering listing about 30 percent of its
cash-in-transit unit through an initial public offering in
Madrid, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources with
knowledge of the matter.
Banks including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America
are working with Prosegur on the transaction, which
could value the stake at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion),
Bloomberg said.
No final decision has been made and Prosegur may still
decide against the sale, it said.
Prosegur was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski, editing
by John Stonestreet)