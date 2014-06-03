US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as investors seek new catalysts
* Futures: Dow up 16 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 2.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 3 Prosensa Holding NV said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had outlined a regulatory path for the accelerated approval of its lead drug.
Prosensa shares were up 15 percent in premarket trading.
The drug, drisapersen, is being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy - a muscle-wasting disorder that affects one in every 3,500 newborn boys - that has no available cure.
The Dutch company said on Tuesday it planned to file an application to market the drug in the United States later this year. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Friday from a one-year closing low hit in the previous session and after eight straight sessions of losses as foreign investors bought battered stocks.
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman