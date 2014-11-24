BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces acquisition of a 61% interest in Glenmore Lodge
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge
Nov 24 BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy Dutch drug developer Prosensa Holding NV for about $840 million including milestone payments, aiming to add to its portfolio of drugs to treat rare diseases.
BioMarin will offer $17.75 for every Prosensa share and make two milestone payments of $80 million each following U.S. and European approvals for Prosensa's lead drug, drisapersen.
The acquisition will provide BioMarin with worldwide rights to multiple orphan-drug candidates, including drisapersen, which is being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle degeneration disease. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology