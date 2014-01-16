Jan 16 Prosensa Holding NV said it would
consider further developing its muscle disorder drug, which
failed a key trial, after additional data showed the treatment
could slow the progression of the disease, sending its shares up
50 percent.
The news comes just days after Prosensa's partner,
GlaxoSmithKline Plc, returned the rights to the drug,
drisapersen, after it failed the late-stage study by GSK in
September last year.
Prosensa Chief Executive Hans Schikan said the results
suggested that treating patients earlier and longer with the
drug delayed the progression of the disease.
Drisapersen was being developed to treat Duchenne muscular
dystrophy, a rare muscle-wasting genetic disease affecting boys.
"These data encourage us to engage patient groups, clinical
experts and regulators to explore a path forward for
drisapersen, which includes the possibility of re-dosing,"
Schikan said in a statement.
Prosensa shares fell 12 percent on Jan. 13, when GSK
terminated a 2009 collaboration deal with the company for the
drug.
The stock was up 27 percent at $7.03 on Thursday afternoon
on the Nasdaq.
