BOSTON/NEW YORK, Sept 24 ProShare Advisors said
on Thursday it has launched four exchange-traded funds that
exclude sectors of the S&P 500, a new approach that could appeal
to investors skeptical of the proliferation of "smart beta"
funds.
Closely-held ProShare Advisors of Bethesda, Maryland, said
the new ProShares ETFs will offer investors exposure to the S&P
500, but without sectors including energy, financials, health
care or technology.
For investors, the products mean that for the first time
"you can invest in an S&P 500 ETF and leave behind the sector
you don't want," Proshare Advisors Chief Executive Michael Sapir
said.
Investors may be skeptical of a particular set of companies
or already have enough exposure to them through other
investments, Sapir added.
Dave Nadig, director of ETF research at FactSet Research
Systems, said the funds could appeal to investors concerned
about the many types of "smart beta" ETFs that use complicated
factors to create their weightings like dividend yields, sales
growth or stock price moves.
"Often, these factors result in enormous sector tilts,"
Nadig said. "Sectors are something most investors understand
intuitively, so these 'exclusionary' portfolios might fill a
niche for investors with opinions, but not yet faith in the
smart beta label," he said.
