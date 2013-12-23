Musk says Tesla to run contest for homemade commercials
March 1 Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, has been Tesla's mouthpiece to the public, informing them about the electric car maker's upcoming products and plans.
FRANKFURT Dec 23 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has agreed to sell its east European TV and radio stations, the group said on Monday, without disclosing the financial details of the transaction.
In Romania, ProSieben sold a portfolio of TV and radio channels to Greece's Antenna Group, while one asset in the country, TV station Prima TV, was acquired by local entrepreneur Cristian Burci, it said.
In addition, ProSieben also divested Hungarian TV stations TV2, FEM 3, PRO4 and Super TV2. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
March 1 Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, has been Tesla's mouthpiece to the public, informing them about the electric car maker's upcoming products and plans.
* Says it signs framework agreement to acquire electrical components firm Fortunta via cash, share issue
LOS ANGELES, March 1 Actor Alec Baldwin is taking his "Saturday Night Live" impersonation of U.S. President Donald Trump from the screen to the pages of a satirical White House memoir due for release later this year, Penguin Press said on Wednesday.