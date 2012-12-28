BRIEF-Mobimedia Solution Q4 net loss shrinks to 47,857 zlotys YoY
* Q4 net loss of 47,857 zlotys ($11,822) versus loss of 642,460 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0479 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT Dec 28 The German cartel office said on Friday it would fine media companies ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group for a total of 55 million euros ($72.72 million).
The watchdog said both companies agreed in 2005/2006 to encrypt their standard definition free-television signals and charge customers a fee, which is contrary to competition rules. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Says its shareholder Alpha Achieve Ltd plans to sell up to 2.038 percent stake in company in next six months
Feb 13 Indian shares ended nearly flat on Monday, as losses in financials such as Bank of Baroda Ltd and telecom company Idea Cellular Ltd offset gains in IT stocks.