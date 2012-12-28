FRANKFURT Dec 28 The German cartel office said on Friday it would fine media companies ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group for a total of 55 million euros ($72.72 million).

The watchdog said both companies agreed in 2005/2006 to encrypt their standard definition free-television signals and charge customers a fee, which is contrary to competition rules. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Harro ten Wolde)