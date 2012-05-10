Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
FRANKFURT May 10 Commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat1 reported quarterly results slightly above forecasts, boosted by higher advertising revenue at its core German-speaking TV business, and affirmed its 2012 outlook.
First-quarter recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose almost 9 percent to 141.6 million euros ($183.11 million), compared with a consensus forecast of 138 million in a Reuters poll.
ProSieben reiterated it anticipates a medium single-digit percentage growth in sales this year, adding recurring EBITDA should exceed 850 million euros.
The company, which competes with Bertelsmann-owned RTL Group, said first-quarter sales rose 6.5 percent to 634.8 million euros.
($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
BERLIN, Feb 14 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors' European Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local government.
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Adds GM statement, statement from Opel unions)