FRANKFURT Dec 17 Commercial broadcaster ProSieben expects Germany's TV advertising market to remain stable next year compared with 2011 as the euro zone economy weakens, Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann told a German newspaper.

"In Germany, we expect to develop along with the TV ad market which we expect to be stable (in 2012)," he was quoted by Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

"Of course, the outlook for economic growth has slightly worsened. Our talks with ad clients and agencies suggest, however, that there seems to be no clear crisis scenario -- but no boom either."

ProSieben and peer RTL own most of Germany's 4 billion euro ($5.2 billion) TV advertising market and ad revenues account for about 70 percent of ProSieben's sales.

Salzmann also confirmed the company's outlook for this year, expecting recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) above the 791.5 million euros reached in 2010. By 2015, ProSieben aims to generate 750 million euros in additional revenues compared with 2010. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Peter Maushagen; Editing by John Stonestreet)