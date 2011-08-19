* Supervisory board vice-chairman Huth bought ProSieben shares

FRANKFURT Aug 19 The head of private equity firm KKR in Europe, Johannes Huth, bought nearly 1 million euros worth of shares in German free-to-air broadcaster ProSiebenSAT.1 PSMG_p.DE, a company in KKR's portfolio.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, ProSieben said Huth, who serves as vice-chairman on its supervisory board, had purchased 75,000 preferred shares at 12.37 euros apiece for a total of 927,750 euros on Thursday, when the stock closed down 13.8 percent.

KKR and fellow buyout group Permira own 88 percent of the voting shares and 18 percent of the preferred shares in ProSieben, according to the company's website.

Preferred shares, listed in the German mid-cap MDAX index were trading 5.8 percent lower on Friday, underperforming European media stocks .

Market bulls who hope equities will find a floor soon have argued that rising levels of insider stock purchases point to current attractive valuations. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)