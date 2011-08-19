* Supervisory board vice-chairman Huth bought ProSieben
shares
* ProSieben says Huth bought 75,000 pref shrs at 12.37
eur/shr
FRANKFURT Aug 19 The head of private equity
firm KKR in Europe, Johannes Huth, bought nearly 1
million euros worth of shares in German free-to-air broadcaster
ProSiebenSAT.1 PSMG_p.DE, a company in KKR's portfolio.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, ProSieben said Huth, who
serves as vice-chairman on its supervisory board, had purchased
75,000 preferred shares at 12.37 euros apiece for a total of
927,750 euros on Thursday, when the stock closed down 13.8
percent.
KKR and fellow buyout group Permira own 88 percent
of the voting shares and 18 percent of the preferred shares in
ProSieben, according to the company's website.
Preferred shares, listed in the German mid-cap MDAX index
were trading 5.8 percent lower on Friday,
underperforming European media stocks .
Market bulls who hope equities will find a floor soon have
argued that rising levels of insider stock purchases point to
current attractive valuations.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)