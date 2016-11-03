(Adds proceeds and details from share sale)
BERLIN Nov 3 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1
raised about 515 million euros ($571.96 million) on
Thursday from a share sale designed to fund an expansion into
digital businesses, it said.
The company increased its share capital by about 6.5 percent
by issuing 14.2 million new shares for 36.25 euros a piece, it
said late on Thursday.
"The gross proceeds will primarily contribute to the
financing of the company's growth strategy by the acquisition of
other companies and interests in other companies in particular
in the digital space," ProSieben said.
ProSieben, which entered the German blue chip index
this year, reported higher-than-expected quarterly core profit
earlier on Thursday, helped by its digital operations and
advertising income from its German-language television business.
ProSieben, based near Munich, said its dividend policy will
remain unaffected by the transaction.
($1 = 0.9004 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Georgina Prodhan and
Alan Crosby)