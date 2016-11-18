FRANKFURT Nov 18 Thomas Ebeling, chief executive of German media group ProSiebenSat.1, will not extend his current contract, which runs until 2019, he told German monthly manager magazin in an interview.

"That should be the time to quit," the magazine quoted Ebeling as saying, adding that he could imagine working at an investment firm or taking an international role at a later stage, without being more specific.

Ebeling, 57, has been CEO of ProSieben since 2009. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)