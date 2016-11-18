BRIEF-Unique Broadband Systems Q1 operating loss C$0.001/shr
* Unique Broadband Systems reports first quarter of fiscal 2017 results
FRANKFURT Nov 18 Thomas Ebeling, chief executive of German media group ProSiebenSat.1, will not extend his current contract, which runs until 2019, he told German monthly manager magazin in an interview.
"That should be the time to quit," the magazine quoted Ebeling as saying, adding that he could imagine working at an investment firm or taking an international role at a later stage, without being more specific.
Ebeling, 57, has been CEO of ProSieben since 2009. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)
* Unique Broadband Systems reports first quarter of fiscal 2017 results
* Unique Broadband Systems Inc reports first quarter of fiscal 2017 results
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 Apple Inc's new legal assault on Qualcomm in the United States and China reflects its conclusion that regulators are unlikely to put an end to what it considers the chip maker's unfair business practices, analysts said.