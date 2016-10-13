Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
FRANKFURT Oct 13 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 raised its guidance for 2016 and 2018 on Thursday as developments at recently acquired businesses were good and generated synergies with is television activities.
The company, which entered the German blue chip index earlier this year, said it now expected 2016 sales to rise by at least 15 percent, compared with a previous forecast for at least 10 percent growth.
ProSieben said in a statement ahead of its annual capital markets day it expected annual sales to rise to 4.5 billion euros ($5.04 billion) by 2018, having previously expected 4.2 billion.
Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will rise to 1.15 billion euros by 2018, ProSieben said. Earlier, the broadcaster of hit shows such as "Germany's Next Top Model" and "The Biggest Loser" had anticipated 2018 recurring EBITDA to be almost 1.1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
* Wins contract for supply and start-up of radio communications management system for a fire and security service department of Seine-Maritime in France
* Says the co plans to cut stake in M3 Inc to 34 percent from 39.3 percent