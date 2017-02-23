BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
FRANKFURT Feb 23 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 predicts another record year on the back of a strong German economy, which will feed into its advertising revenues after its 2016 core profit and revenues beat expectations.
The company reported a 10-percent rise in 2016 recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 1.018 billion euros ($1.07 billion) on 17 percent higher sales of 3.799 billion euros.
That was slightly above average expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll.
"ProSiebenSat.1 Group, supported by a German domestic economy that continues to be positive, has made a good start to the first quarter of 2017. The Group is confident of continuing to grow substantially in 2017," it said in a statement on Thursday.
The broadcaster of hit shows such as "Germany's Next Top Model" and "Galileo" said it expects revenues to rise by at least a high-single-digit percentage in 2017, while recurring EBITDA and underlying net profit will be higher than in 2016. ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment