FRANKFURT May 11 German media company
ProSiebenSat.1 reported better-than-expected
first-quarter results on Thursday, saying acquisitions in its
digital business contributed substantially.
The company reported a 10-percent rise in adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
to 188 million euros ($204 million) on 13 percent higher sales
of 910 million euros.
That was above the average expectations of analysts in a
Reuters poll.
The broadcaster of hit shows such as "Germany's Next Top
Model" and "Circus Halligalli" said it still expects revenues to
rise by at least a high-single-digit percentage in 2017, while
adjusted EBITDA and underlying net profit will be above the 2016
level.
ProSieben lowered its growth outlook for the German TV
advertising market this year to 1.5 to 2.5 percent from 2 to 3
percent previously.
It said it expects to grow broadly in line with the market.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)