BRIEF-AV Concept Hold says expects to record an increase in FY net profit
* Expected result due to significant increase of more than 25% in company's share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates
FRANKFURT Feb 23 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said on Thursday it was looking into where to go with it travel business, which the company said operates in a very competitive market.
"ProSiebenSat.1 is currently examining various strategic options for the commerce vertical Online Travel," the company said in its annual results statement, without providing more details.
A ProSiebenSat.1 spokesman declined to elaborate.
The broadcaster's travel business, which includes Internet portals such as etraveli, mydays and weg.de, grew 75 percent to 316 million euros ($333.54 million) in 2016, accounting for more than a third of the group's digital external revenues.
($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Joern Poltz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner