FRANKFURT, April 26 Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday its strategy chief Ralf Schremper was leaving the broadcaster at the end of July to become a partner at Oakley Capital Private Equity in London.

Two people familiar with the situation had told Reuters last week about Schremper's impending departure, the latest in a series of management resignations at the company.

ProSiebenSat.1 also said on Wednesday that incoming finance chief Jan Kemper would take on responsibility for the company's M&A business from August, in addition to his existing duties. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)