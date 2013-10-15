FRANKFURT Oct 15 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 unveiled new financial targets for the next five years on Tuesday, saying it wanted to boost its annual revenue by 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) by 2018 compared with 2012.

The company also said in a statement ahead of its Capital Markets Day that its recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would rise on average by a medium single-digit percentage every year through 2018.

