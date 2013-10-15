FRANKFURT/MUNICH Oct 15 The start to the fourth quarter met expectations at German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, its chief executive said.

Thomas Ebeling also said at the company's Capital Markets Day on Tuesday that he was very satisfied with the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

ProSieben, which earlier raised its 2015 sales target, is due to publish third-quarter financial results on Nov. 6. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Joern Poltz)