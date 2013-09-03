FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The private equity owners of ProsiebenSat.1 are selling an 11 percent stake in the German free-to-air broadcaster, KKR and Permira said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The accelerated bookbuilding process for the 25 million shares - worth roughly 800 million euros ($1.05 billion) - will start immediately, the investors said.

After the transaction, KKR and Permira will retain a combined stake of 33 percent in ProsiebenSat.1.

The investors had announced months ago that they were planning to reduce their holdings through share placements.