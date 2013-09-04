Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 KKR and Permira , the controlling owners of ProSiebenSat.1, have sold a quarter of their stake in the German free-to-air broadcaster at 30.67 euros ($40) apiece, a person familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
The private equity firms had to grant investors - who mainly came from the U.S. and the UK - a discount of about 5 percent in the sale of 25 million ProSieben shares. That was slightly more than originally planned.
After the placement, KKR and Permira retain a combined stake of 33 percent in ProSiebenSat.1.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.