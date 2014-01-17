BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Jan 17 Investment bankers have guided investors that ProsiebenSat.1 shares will likely be sold in a range of 34.50 to 35.00 euros a share in a placement to be completed Friday morning, a source familiar with the transaction said.
Prosieben shareholders KKR and Permira are selling on the open market the remaining 17 percent stake they hold jointly in the in the German broadcaster, completing a gradual exit. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Martin Zwiebelberg and Harro ten Wolde)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: