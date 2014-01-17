FRANKFURT Jan 17 Buyout groups KKR and Permira have placed their remaining combined 17 percent stake in German broadcaster ProsiebenSat.1 for 34.75 euros a share, the bookrunners said on Friday.

The private equity firms reaped proceeds of 1.26 billion euros ($1.71 billion) from the sale, which completed their gradual exit. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)