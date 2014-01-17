BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Jan 17 Buyout groups KKR and Permira have placed their remaining combined 17 percent stake in German broadcaster ProsiebenSat.1 for 34.75 euros a share, the bookrunners said on Friday.
The private equity firms reaped proceeds of 1.26 billion euros ($1.71 billion) from the sale, which completed their gradual exit. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: