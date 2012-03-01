FRANKFURT, March 1 Commercial broadcaster ProSieben said it expects its sales and operating profit to grow further this year thanks to growing revenue from the sale of digital content such as online videos.

Fourth-quarter recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) edged up 1.7 percent to 317.7 million euros ($424.99 million), the company reported on Thursday.

Revenues were up 5.4 percent at 873.7 million euros. ProSieben reiterated that it aims to generate 750 million euros additional revenue by 2015 compared with 2010.

ProSieben lifted its dividend by only 2.6 percent to 1.17 euros per preferred share after its 2011 net profit more than doubled to 637.5 million euros, saying it was sticking with its policy of basing dividend payments on underlying net profit from continuing operations. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)