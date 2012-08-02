FRANKFURT Aug 2 German commercial broadcaster
ProsSiebenSat1 stuck to its outlook as it expects
growth to continue driven by its Northern European markets,
which helped second-quarter results beat market expectations.
The broadcaster of hit shows such as "The Voice of Germany"
and "Germany's Next Top Model" reported on Thursday a 2 percent
increase in second-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items
to 243.5 million euros and sales of 723.3 million, up 4 percent.
Analysts had expected a 1 percent drop in EBITDA excluding
special items to 236 million euros on revenues of 717 million.
ProSieben reiterated it anticipates a mid single-digit
percentage growth in sales this year, adding recurring EBITDA
should exceed 850 million euros ($1.1 billion).
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)