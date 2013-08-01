FRANKFURT Aug 1 German commercial broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 raised its revenue outlook for the
current year after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter
results.
The company said on Thursday it expected revenues to grow
5-9 percent this year, up from a previous outlook for growth of
around 5 percent.
ProSieben, which competes with Bertelsmann's RTL Group
, said it benefits from cross-over formulas
between its television and digital units and added that this
trend will continue.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations, excluding
special items, rose 6.8 percent to 209.2 million euros ($277.79
million) while revenues were up 11.4 percent at 624.8 million
euros. Both numbers beat the most optimistic estimates in a
Reuters poll.
The media group, which sold its Scandinavia activities
earlier this year for $1.7 billion, said it still expects this
year's EBITDA, excluding special items, to be higher than last
year's 744.8 million euros.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)