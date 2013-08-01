* Sees 2013 revenue up 5-9 pct, vs around 5 pct previously

* Q2 REBITDA, cont. ops. 209.2 mln euros vs 202 mln expected

* Sees cross-over benefits from television and digital

* Shares indicated up 2 pct (Adds CEO comment, background, shares)

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 raised its revenue outlook for the year after its digital business helped it report better-than-expected quarterly results.

The company, which competes with Bertelsmann's RTL Group , said on Thursday it expected revenues to grow 5-9 percent this year, up from a previous outlook for growth of around 5 percent.

ProSieben is benefiting from cross-over formulas between its television and digital units that help increase traffic of TV viewers to its online platforms and vice versa, a trend that it said it expects to continue.

"We are leveraging the synergies between the TV and digital areas and their growth potential in an extremely consistent fashion, which hardly any other media company does," ProSieben's Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said in a statement.

Second-quarter revenues were up 11.4 percent at 624.8 million euros, beating the most optimistic estimates in a Reuters poll.

Revenues at its German-language broadcasting segment rose 2.4 percent to 486.7 billion euros during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations, excluding special items, rose 6.8 percent to 209.2 million euros ($277.79 million), also exceeding the highest forecast.

The media group, which sold its Scandinavian activities earlier this year for $1.7 billion, said it still expects this year's EBITDA, excluding special items, to be higher than last year's 744.8 million euros.

The broadcaster is owned by private equity firms KKR and Permira who are preparing an exit from the media group. Its shares were indicated to open 2 percent higher.

($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)