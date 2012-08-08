FRANKFURT Aug 8 A German court on Wednesday prevented media conglomerates ProSiebenSat1 and RTL from creating a joint online TV platform, confirming a verdict by the German cartel watchdog.

Germany's Bundeskartellamt last year ruled that RTL, which is controlled by Bertelsmann, and ProSieben could not set up the platform as it would dominate too much of the market's TV advertising revenues.

ProSieben and RTL Deutschland, the German operation of pan-European broadcaster RTL Group, sought to create a platform that would enable users to view programmes of both broadcasters up to seven days after their original broadcast free of charge, similar to online video service Hulu in the United States.

Hulu offers programmes such as 'The Daily Show' and 'The Office', and is one of the country's most popular websites.

