FRANKFURT Oct 5 German commercial broadcaster ProSieben PSMG_p.DE aims to generate 750 million euros ($996 million) in additional revenue by 2015 and reduce its dependency on the German TV advertising market by increasing its non-TV operations.

Within the coming four years the company, based in the Munich suburb Unterfoehring, plans to generate half of group revenue from sales in areas outside the German TV ad market, which currently contributes 70 percent to group, it said on Wednesday.

It expects double-digit growth in operations outside traditional German TV advertising by 2015. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting By Nicola Leske)