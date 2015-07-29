* Companies launch start-up initiative
* Say there are no further plans beyond this project
* Sources have said the two companies discussed merger
(Adds more on cooperation, background, shares)
By Klaus Lauer and Jörn Poltz
BERLIN/MUNICH, July 29 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 and publisher Axel Springer
said they have no further tie-up plans beyond a project for
digital start-ups they announced on Wednesday.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the two
companies had revived talks over a merger, seeking to
consolidate their push into digital media, a decade after such a
deal was derailed by regulatory hurdles.
But they said a combination of the two companies is at the
moment not on the cards.
"In our talks with ProSiebenSat.1 we have focused on strong
cooperation in the digital area," an Axel Springer spokeswoman
said. "There are no further plans."
A ProSiebenSat.1 spokesman also said there were no plans for
other tie-ups beyond Wednesday's announced start-up project.
Both companies have made significant inroads in digital
media, following their consumers who increasingly use
smartphones and tablet computers to watch videos and listen to
music.
Springer is moving away from a focus on traditional print
publications and towards digital products, following similar
strategies at the New York Times, News Corp's
Wall Street Journal and Pearson's Financial Times.
Its ambitions to buy a renowned English-language publication
and diversify away from its focus on Germany, however, got a
dent last week, when it was outbid by Japan's Nikkei in the race
for the FT.
ProSiebenSat.1 shares were up 0.7 percent by 1330 GMT,
slightly outperforming 0.1 percent weaker German midcap index
. Axel Springer shares were up 0.6 percent.
The cooperation the two media companies announced on
Wednesday was "to promote innovative digital business ideas and
start-ups and to better position Germany as a digital place."
(Reporting by Joern Poltz and Klaus Lauer; Writing by Harro ten
Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)