By Klaus Lauer and Jörn Poltz

BERLIN/MUNICH, July 29 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and publisher Axel Springer said they have no further tie-up plans beyond a project for digital start-ups they announced on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the two companies had revived talks over a merger, seeking to consolidate their push into digital media, a decade after such a deal was derailed by regulatory hurdles.

But they said a combination of the two companies is at the moment not on the cards.

"In our talks with ProSiebenSat.1 we have focused on strong cooperation in the digital area," an Axel Springer spokeswoman said. "There are no further plans."

A ProSiebenSat.1 spokesman also said there were no plans for other tie-ups beyond Wednesday's announced start-up project.

Both companies have made significant inroads in digital media, following their consumers who increasingly use smartphones and tablet computers to watch videos and listen to music.

Springer is moving away from a focus on traditional print publications and towards digital products, following similar strategies at the New York Times, News Corp's Wall Street Journal and Pearson's Financial Times.

Its ambitions to buy a renowned English-language publication and diversify away from its focus on Germany, however, got a dent last week, when it was outbid by Japan's Nikkei in the race for the FT.

ProSiebenSat.1 shares were up 0.7 percent by 1330 GMT, slightly outperforming 0.1 percent weaker German midcap index . Axel Springer shares were up 0.6 percent.

The cooperation the two media companies announced on Wednesday was "to promote innovative digital business ideas and start-ups and to better position Germany as a digital place."

(Reporting by Joern Poltz and Klaus Lauer; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)