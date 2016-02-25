BERLIN Feb 25 German media group ProSiebenSat.1 said it had made a good start to 2016 after it reported slightly better than expected profits and revenues for 2015 and gained market share in German TV advertising.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items, from continuing operations (REBITDA), rose 9 percent to 925.5 million euros ($1.02 billion), above the average estimate of 924 million euros in a Reuters poll.

It said its share of the market for TV advertising in Germany rose to 44.4 percent, from 44 percent in 2015.

The broadcaster of shows such as "Germany's Next Top Model" and "The Voice of Germany" said it expects profits to rise further in 2016 and revenues to rise by around 10 percent.

"ProSiebenSat.1 Group, supported by a domestic economy that remains positive, has made a good start to the first quarter of 2016," it said in a statement on Thursday.

As advertising spending rapidly migrates to online from television -- still the most popular medium -- ProSieben and its peers, including RTL Group, have begun to buy digital properties including an online video advertising platform and a clutch of YouTube channel networks.

The broadcaster said digital revenues rose 39 percent in 2015. ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)