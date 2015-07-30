FRANKFURT, July 30 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 said on Thursday it expected to reach
the upper end of its 2015 revenue guidance range after reporting
better-than-expected second quarter revenues and core profit.
ProSiebenSat.1 said it expects an increase in its 2015
revenues by a high single-digit percentage. Earlier, the company
had said it expected 2015 revenues to increase by a mid to high
single-digit percentage.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation, excluding special items, from continuing
operations (REBITDA), rose 8.4 percent to 237.6 million euros
($260.69 million), slightly above the average estimate of 234
million euros in a Reuters poll.
ProSieben on Wednesday launched a cooperation project with
German publisher Axel Springer for German start-ups
and said that both companies were not discussing any other
tie-ups, pouring cold water on rumours the two could merge.
($1 = 0.9114 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)