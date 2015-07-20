Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BERLIN, July 20 German TV broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is in talks to buy a stake in advertising group Scout24 from U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources in the banking industry.
The German business newspaper said ProSiebenSat.1 had two options - one to take a majority stake in Scout24, and another to acquire a minority stake combined with a guarantee by Scout24 to seek a stock-market listing in October.
Scout24 is planning a listing this year, Handelsblatt said, citing unnamed company sources.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Pravin Char)
