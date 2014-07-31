BRIEF-Diagnos says divesting mining division
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform
FRANKFURT, July 31 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 expects growth in the German advertising market to continue, its chief executive told reporters on a conference call.
"We still expect this year to be a good year for TV advertising in Germany. How good is something we still need to see," Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said.
ProSieben expects the German advertising market to grow by 2-2.5 percent this year, compared to 2.2 percent last year.
"This outlook is consistent with our expectations that the market will grow with a low-single digit percentage and we expect this will be the case in the coming years," Ebeling added. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* PIPL Business Advisors & Investment, GSPL Advisory & Investment requests co to consider amalgamation of PIPL and GSPL with co
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 WhatsApp and Telegram patched flaws in their popular instant messaging applications after security researchers showed that they could seize control of user accounts.