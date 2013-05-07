FRANKFURT May 7 German commercial broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 reported faster than expected revenue
growth for the first quarter, driven by television advertising
income in German-speaking countries.
Revenues from continuing operations rose 13 percent to 562.8
million euros ($734.82 million), beating an average analyst
estimate of 543 million in a Reuters poll.
Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, from continuing
operations rose almost 5 percent to 128 million euros ($167.12
million), in line with consensus.
The results exclude ProSiebenSat.1's Scandinavian
activities, which it sold earlier this year for $1.7 billion.
The company said it still expects 2013 EBITDA, excluding
special items from continuing operations to be higher than last
year's 744.8 million euros.
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
