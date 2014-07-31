BRIEF-Diagnos says divesting mining division
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform
FRANKFURT, July 31 German media group ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 4.8 percent increase in second-quarter core earnings, fuelled by rising TV-advertising income in its German-speaking markets.
The broadcaster on Thursday said the late arrival of Easter this year had a positive effect on advertising income, more than offsetting the negative impact of the soccer World Cup being broadcast by competitor TV channels.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items from continuing operations (REBITDA) rose to 219 million euros, broadly in line with the average of 220 million euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform
* PIPL Business Advisors & Investment, GSPL Advisory & Investment requests co to consider amalgamation of PIPL and GSPL with co
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 WhatsApp and Telegram patched flaws in their popular instant messaging applications after security researchers showed that they could seize control of user accounts.