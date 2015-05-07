FRANKFURT May 7 German media group
ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 9 percent increase in
first-quarter core earnings on the back of a positive economic
and industry environment in its German-speaking markets, where
it managed to grow its television advertising revenues.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation, excluding special items, from continuing
operations (REBITDA), rose to 152.7 million euros ($173
million), slightly below the average estimate of 154 million
euros in a Reuters poll.
"We have had a good start to the new financial year. All
three segments have developed positively," said Thomas Ebeling,
ProSieben's chief executive.
"The digital business is growing dynamically, and also our
production pillar has seen significant increase."
The broadcaster said it still aimed to increase revenues by
a mid- to high-single-digit percentage this year. Recurring
EBITDA and underlying net income are again expected to exceed
last year's, ProSieben said.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)