FRANKFURT, June 26 German media group
ProSiebenSat.1 has agreed to buy 80 percent of German
energy price comparison site Verivox from Oakley Capital
for 170 million euros ($190 million).
The price tag for Verivox, ProSieben's largest digital
acquisition so far, could rise by up to 40 million euros
depending on Verivox's operating profit this year, ProSieben
said on Friday.
Oakley Capital will hold on to a minority stake.
Broadcaster ProSieben is expanding its online media
offerings and said it wanted to start building a stable of
comparison portals. It bought telecoms price comparison site
preis24.de in 2012.
Verivox was founded in 1998 and is Germany's largest
independent consumer portal for energy. It also offers price
comparisons for telecoms, insurance and finance products.
Verivox says it has helped more than 7.5 million households
switch their utility providers, saving them more 1 billion
euros.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
(Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)