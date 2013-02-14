BRIEF-Asustek Computer posts 10.1 pct y/y fall in Feb sales
* Says Feb sales down 10.1 percent y/y at T$31.8 billion ($1.03 billion)
FRANKFURT Feb 14 Shares in Prosiebensat 1 Media AG fall 3.5 percent at open after share placement
ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,625 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
FRANKFURT, March 9 German publisher Axel Springer reported better-than-expected 2016 core profit, helped by its digital business, especially its online classified ads.