BRIEF-Wacker chemie ceo says waiting for right time to reduce siltronic stake
* Ceo says affirms plans to reduce siltronic stake to minority in the long run
FRANKFURT May 8 Prosiebensat 1 Media AG : * Shares up 3.4 percent after results
HONG KONG, March 14 Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp , which last week agreed to plead guilty and pay nearly $900 million for breaching U.S. sanctions, on Tuesday named Yin Yimin as its new chairman with immediate effect.
NEW YORK, March 14 Nasdaq Inc has provided blockchain technology to run a new exchange to trade guaranteed advertising contracts as more mainstream finance projects using the record keeping software move into the real world.